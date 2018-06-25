Baseball
American Legion
Jefferson County League
DuBois at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Curwensville, 6 p.m.
Elk County League
Brockway 14, Wilcox 7
St. Marys at Smethport, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at Fox Township, 6 p.m.
Softball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 5: DuBois 6, Brookville 1
Game 6: Brockway at Elk-McKean 6 p.m.
Little League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Championship Game
Game 6: St. Marys 8, DuBois 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.