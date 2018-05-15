MONDAY, May 14

Baseball

DuBois at Clearfield, cancelled

DuBois Central Catholic at Kane, ppd. to May 15

Brookville 2, Brockway 1

Elk County Catholic 5, Bradford 0

Hollidaysburg at St. Marys 1, Hollidaysburg 0

College Baseball

Small College World Series

at Showers Field

Game 1: No. 8 Mississippi University for Women 10, No. 9 Florida National University 9

Game 2: No. 10 Selma University 5, No. 7 College of St. Joseph's 2

Game 3: No. 5 Cleary University 8, No. 4 Bluefield State University 3

Game 4: No. 6 Penn State DuBois 9, No. 3 Wright State-Lake 1

Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati-Clermont 10, No. 8 Mississippi University for Women 1

Game 6: No. 2 Apprentice School vs. Selma,d ppd.

Softball

DuBois 3, Punxsutawney 2

Kane at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd.

Elk County Catholic 18, Bradford 5

Johnsonburg 17, Brookville 7

College Softball

Small College World Series

at Heindl Field

Game 1: No. 7 Mississippi University for Women 7, No. 10 Penn State Beaver 0

Game 2: No. 9 RMU-Springfield 12, No. 8 Penn State Schuylkill 3 (5 inn.)

Game 3: No. 4 NHTI 4, No. 5 Penn State Brandywine 3

Game 4: No. 3 Carlow University 8, No. 6 UMPI 0 (5 inn.)

Game 5: No. 2 St. Marys of the Woods College 5, No. 7 Mississippi University for Women 4

Game 6: No. 1 Cleary University 9, No. 9 RMU-Springfield 0 (5 inn.)

Boys Volleyball

District 6-9 Class 2A

Semifinals

(3) Huntingdon def. (2) DuBois, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 21-25, 15-7

