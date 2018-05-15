MONDAY, May 14
Baseball
DuBois at Clearfield, cancelled
DuBois Central Catholic at Kane, ppd. to May 15
Brookville 2, Brockway 1
Elk County Catholic 5, Bradford 0
Hollidaysburg at St. Marys 1, Hollidaysburg 0
College Baseball
Small College World Series
at Showers Field
Game 1: No. 8 Mississippi University for Women 10, No. 9 Florida National University 9
Game 2: No. 10 Selma University 5, No. 7 College of St. Joseph's 2
Game 3: No. 5 Cleary University 8, No. 4 Bluefield State University 3
Game 4: No. 6 Penn State DuBois 9, No. 3 Wright State-Lake 1
Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati-Clermont 10, No. 8 Mississippi University for Women 1
Game 6: No. 2 Apprentice School vs. Selma,d ppd.
Softball
DuBois 3, Punxsutawney 2
Kane at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd.
Elk County Catholic 18, Bradford 5
Johnsonburg 17, Brookville 7
College Softball
Small College World Series
at Heindl Field
Game 1: No. 7 Mississippi University for Women 7, No. 10 Penn State Beaver 0
Game 2: No. 9 RMU-Springfield 12, No. 8 Penn State Schuylkill 3 (5 inn.)
Game 3: No. 4 NHTI 4, No. 5 Penn State Brandywine 3
Game 4: No. 3 Carlow University 8, No. 6 UMPI 0 (5 inn.)
Game 5: No. 2 St. Marys of the Woods College 5, No. 7 Mississippi University for Women 4
Game 6: No. 1 Cleary University 9, No. 9 RMU-Springfield 0 (5 inn.)
Boys Volleyball
District 6-9 Class 2A
Semifinals
(3) Huntingdon def. (2) DuBois, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 21-25, 15-7
