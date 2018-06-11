MONDAY, June 11
Baseball
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Post 62 at Clearfield, ppd.
DuBois 12, Curwensville 3
Elk County League
St. Marys 10, Ridgway 1
Bradford at Wilcox, no report
Smethport at Fox Township, no report
Federation League
Brookville at Rossiter, no report
