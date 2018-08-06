Monday, August 6
Junior League All-Stars
East Regional
at Freehold, N.J.
Game 15: Connecticut 11, Maryland 1
Game 16: Delaware 11, New York 1
Game 17: Elk-McKean (PA) 6, vs. New Jersey 5, 8 innings
Whenever Craig Moyer posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.