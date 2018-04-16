MONDAY, April 16

Baseball

DuBois Central Catholic at Brookville, ppd.

Elk County Catholic at Cameron County, ppd. to Friday

Bradford at Johnsonburg, ppd. to Thursday

Curwensville at Glendale, ppd.

Softball

DuBois at Punxsutawney, ppd.

DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to April 30

Johnsonburg at Sheffield, ppd.

Karns City at Brookville, ppd.

St. Marys at Hollidaysburg, ppd. to April 23

Boys Tennis

DuBois at Brockway, ppd. to May 11

DuBois Central Catholic at St. Marys, ppd.

Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, ppd. to Wednesday

