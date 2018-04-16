MONDAY, April 16
Baseball
DuBois Central Catholic at Brookville, ppd.
Elk County Catholic at Cameron County, ppd. to Friday
Bradford at Johnsonburg, ppd. to Thursday
Curwensville at Glendale, ppd.
Softball
DuBois at Punxsutawney, ppd.
DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to April 30
Johnsonburg at Sheffield, ppd.
Karns City at Brookville, ppd.
St. Marys at Hollidaysburg, ppd. to April 23
Boys Tennis
DuBois at Brockway, ppd. to May 11
DuBois Central Catholic at St. Marys, ppd.
Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, ppd. to Wednesday
