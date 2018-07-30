Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.