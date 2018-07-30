MONDAY, July 30
Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
State Tournament
Championship
at Indiana
Game 14: Keystone 7, Caln Township 2
Federation League
Semifinals
Game 7: Sykesville 8, Rossiter 3
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.