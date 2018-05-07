MONDAY, May 7

Baseball

Bradford 5, DuBois 4

DuBois Central Catholic 10, Brockway 4

Johnsonburg 4, Elk County Catholic 1

St. Marys 10, Brookville 0, 6 inning (completion of a suspended game)

Brookville 3, St. Marys 1

Curwensville 18, Harmony 0, 5 innings

College Baseball

Game 7: (E-1) Penn State Brandywine 4, (E-2) Penn State Wilkes 2

Game 8: (W-1) Penn State DuBois 10, (E-1) Penn State Brandywine 2; Penn State DuBois wins the championship

Softball

DuBois 21, Bradford 1, 3 innings

Clarion at Brockway, cancelled

Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, no report

St. Marys 14, Brookville 1, 6 innings

Johnsonburg 20, Kane 0, 3 innings

Curwensville 16, Harmony 0, 5 innings

Track and Field

Boys

DuBois 100, St. Marys 50

Girls

DuBois 78, St. Marys 72

