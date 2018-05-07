MONDAY, May 7
Baseball
Bradford 5, DuBois 4
DuBois Central Catholic 10, Brockway 4
Johnsonburg 4, Elk County Catholic 1
St. Marys 10, Brookville 0, 6 inning (completion of a suspended game)
Brookville 3, St. Marys 1
Curwensville 18, Harmony 0, 5 innings
College Baseball
Game 7: (E-1) Penn State Brandywine 4, (E-2) Penn State Wilkes 2
Game 8: (W-1) Penn State DuBois 10, (E-1) Penn State Brandywine 2; Penn State DuBois wins the championship
Softball
DuBois 21, Bradford 1, 3 innings
Clarion at Brockway, cancelled
Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, no report
St. Marys 14, Brookville 1, 6 innings
Johnsonburg 20, Kane 0, 3 innings
Curwensville 16, Harmony 0, 5 innings
Track and Field
Boys
DuBois 100, St. Marys 50
Girls
DuBois 78, St. Marys 72
