MONDAY, Jan. 28

Boys Basketball

DuBois 68, Bald Eagle Area 24

Brockway 54, Moniteau 37

Ridgway 73, Port Allegany 31

DuBois Christian School at Calvary Baptist-Clymer, no report

Girls Basketball

Bradford 42, DuBois Central Catholic 40

Kane 69, Brockway 42

Brookville 57, Karns City 25

St. Marys 65, Redbank Valley 28

Punxsutawney 61, Elk County Catholic 36

DuBois Christian School at Calvary Baptist-Clymer, no report

Swimming

Warren at St. Marys, no report

Rifle

DuBois 1347, Portage 1340

