MONDAY, Jan. 28
Boys Basketball
DuBois 68, Bald Eagle Area 24
Brockway 54, Moniteau 37
Ridgway 73, Port Allegany 31
DuBois Christian School at Calvary Baptist-Clymer, no report
Girls Basketball
Bradford 42, DuBois Central Catholic 40
Kane 69, Brockway 42
Brookville 57, Karns City 25
St. Marys 65, Redbank Valley 28
Punxsutawney 61, Elk County Catholic 36
DuBois Christian School at Calvary Baptist-Clymer, no report
Swimming
Warren at St. Marys, no report
Rifle
DuBois 1347, Portage 1340
