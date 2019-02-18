MONDAY, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
Bradford 49, St. Marys 38
Girls Basketball
District 6-8-9
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
(4) DuBois 45, (5) Bellefonte 40
Regular Season
St. Marys 37, Bradford 36, OT
Whenever Chris Wechtenhiser posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Snow during the morning will become a mix of wintry precipitation during the afternoon. High 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 5°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 5°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.