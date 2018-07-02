Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 4: Brockway at Elk-McKean, no report
American Legion
Jefferson County League
Curwensville at Punxsutawney, no report
Elk County League
Fox Township 3, Brockway 3, suspended in 2nd
Ridgway at Wilcox, no report
St. Marys at Bradford, no report
