MONDAY, Jan. 7
Boys Basketball
DuBois 64, Marion Center 28
Bellefonte at St. Marys, ppd.
Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, ppd. to today
Men's College Basketball
Penn State Shenango 82, Penn State DuBois 40
Girls Basketball
Keystone 50, DuBois Central Catholic 40
Brookville 65, Clarion 51
Sheffield at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to today
