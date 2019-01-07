MONDAY, Jan. 7

Boys Basketball

DuBois 64, Marion Center 28

Bellefonte at St. Marys, ppd.

Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, ppd. to today

Men's College Basketball

Penn State Shenango 82, Penn State DuBois 40

Girls Basketball

Keystone 50, DuBois Central Catholic 40

Brookville 65, Clarion 51

Sheffield at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to today

