MONDAY, April 23

Baseball

Brookville 9, DuBois 8, 8 innings

DuBois Central Catholic 5, Clarion 2

Clearfield 7, Curwensville 2

College Baseball

Point Park at Penn State DuBois, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

DuBois 14, Brookville 1, 5 innings

DuBois Central Catholic 6, Coudersport 4

Elk County Catholic 18, Sheffield 8, 6 innings

Curwensville 3, Johnsonburg 2

Hollidaysburg 7, St. Marys 1, 9 innings

Track and Field

Boys

Johnsonburg 88, Cameron County 44, DuBois Central Catholic 40

Girls

Johnsonburg 107, Cameron County 44, DuBois Central Catholic 19

Boys Tennis

Elk County Catholic 7, DuBois 0

Clearfield 6, DuBois Central Catholic 1

Punxsutawney at Brockway, no report

Bradford at Johnsonburg, no report

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.