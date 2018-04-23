MONDAY, April 23
Baseball
Brookville 9, DuBois 8, 8 innings
DuBois Central Catholic 5, Clarion 2
Clearfield 7, Curwensville 2
College Baseball
Point Park at Penn State DuBois, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
DuBois 14, Brookville 1, 5 innings
DuBois Central Catholic 6, Coudersport 4
Elk County Catholic 18, Sheffield 8, 6 innings
Curwensville 3, Johnsonburg 2
Hollidaysburg 7, St. Marys 1, 9 innings
Track and Field
Boys
Johnsonburg 88, Cameron County 44, DuBois Central Catholic 40
Girls
Johnsonburg 107, Cameron County 44, DuBois Central Catholic 19
Boys Tennis
Elk County Catholic 7, DuBois 0
Clearfield 6, DuBois Central Catholic 1
Punxsutawney at Brockway, no report
Bradford at Johnsonburg, no report
