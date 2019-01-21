MONDAY, Jan. 21
Boys Basketball
Clearfield 51, DuBois 49
DuBois Central Catholic at A-C Valley, ppd. to Feb. 7
Kane at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to today
Harmony at Curwensville, ppd.
Girls Basketball
DuBois 39, Brockway 30
Warren at St. Marys, ppd.
Swimming
Brookville at DuBois, ppd. to today
St. Marys at Clearfield, ppd. to Wednesday
Gymnastics
Ridgway at Altoona, no report
