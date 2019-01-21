MONDAY, Jan. 21

Boys Basketball

Clearfield 51, DuBois 49

DuBois Central Catholic at A-C Valley, ppd. to Feb. 7

Kane at Elk County Catholic, ppd. to today

Harmony at Curwensville, ppd.

Girls Basketball

DuBois 39, Brockway 30

Warren at St. Marys, ppd.

Swimming

Brookville at DuBois, ppd. to today

St. Marys at Clearfield, ppd. to Wednesday

Gymnastics

Ridgway at Altoona, no report

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.