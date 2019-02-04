MONDAY, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
North Clarion 66, DuBois Central Catholic 64
Brockway 66, Sheffield 32
Ridgway 53, Warren 43
Girls Basketball
Brockway 52, Sheffield 29
Punxsutawney 48, Brookville 43
St. Marys 59, Port Allegany 30
Ridgway 56, Smethport 11
Elk County Catholic 44, Bradford 42
Johnsonburg 47, Cameron County 23
DuBois Christian School at Grier, no report
Swimming
Girls
DuBois 96, Clearfield 84
Boys
Clearfield 122, DuBois 60
Bradford at Brookville, no report
