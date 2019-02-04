MONDAY, Feb. 4

Boys Basketball

North Clarion 66, DuBois Central Catholic 64

Brockway 66, Sheffield 32

Ridgway 53, Warren 43

Girls Basketball

Brockway 52, Sheffield 29

Punxsutawney 48, Brookville 43

St. Marys 59, Port Allegany 30

Ridgway 56, Smethport 11

Elk County Catholic 44, Bradford 42

Johnsonburg 47, Cameron County 23

DuBois Christian School at Grier, no report

Swimming

Girls

DuBois 96, Clearfield 84

Boys

Clearfield 122, DuBois 60

Bradford at Brookville, no report

