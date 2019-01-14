MONDAY, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
Brookville 48, DuBois 45
Belleville Mennonite 44, DuBois Christian School 37
Girls Basketball
Clearfield 42, DuBois 40, OT
Johnsonburg 39, Ridgway 29
DuBois Christian School 33, Belleville Mennonite 24
Swimming
Brookville at Bradford, no report
