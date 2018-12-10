MONDAY, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball
DuBois 61, Brockway 42
St. Marys 65, Warren 56
Ridgway 69, Kane 57
Calvary Baptist-Clymer 59, DuBois Christian School 37
Girls Basketball
West Shamokin 58, Brockway 24
DuBois Christian School 34, Calvary Baptist-Clymer 14
Swimming
St. Marys at Warren, no report
