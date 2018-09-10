MONDAY, September 10
Volleyball
DuBois at Hollidaysburg, ppd.
Union at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd.
Brookville at Clearfield, no report
Youngsville at Ridgway, no report
Glendale at Curwensville, ppd.
Boys Soccer
Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd.
Forest at Brookville, ppd. to Wednesday
Girls Soccer
Brookville at Punxsutawney, ppd. to Wednesday
Ridgway at Kane, ppd.
Curwensville at Clearfield, ppd.
Girls Tennis
Hollidaysburg at DuBois, ppd.
Boys Golf
DuBois at Brookville, ppd.
DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, ppd.
Elk County Catholic at Ridgway, ppd. to Sept. 25
Bradford at St. Marys, ppd.
Punxsutawney at Curwensville, ppd.
Girls Golf
Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, Ridgway, Punxsutawney at DuBois, ppd.
