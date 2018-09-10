MONDAY, September 10

Volleyball

DuBois at Hollidaysburg, ppd.

Union at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd.

Brookville at Clearfield, no report

Youngsville at Ridgway, no report

Glendale at Curwensville, ppd.

Boys Soccer

Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd.

Forest at Brookville, ppd. to Wednesday

Girls Soccer

Brookville at Punxsutawney, ppd. to Wednesday

Ridgway at Kane, ppd.

Curwensville at Clearfield, ppd.

Girls Tennis

Hollidaysburg at DuBois, ppd.

Boys Golf

DuBois at Brookville, ppd.

DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, ppd.

Elk County Catholic at Ridgway, ppd. to Sept. 25

Bradford at St. Marys, ppd.

Punxsutawney at Curwensville, ppd.

Girls Golf

Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, Ridgway, Punxsutawney at DuBois, ppd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.