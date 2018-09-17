MONDAY, September 17

Volleyball

Hollidaysburg def. DuBois 20-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-6

DuBois Central Catholic def. North Clarion, 25-18, 25-11, 25-22

Ridgway def. Karns City, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13

Curwensville def. Clearfield, 25-17, 19-25, 25-20 and 25-20.

Northern Cambria def. Clarion, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17

Boys Soccer

Altoona 3, DuBois 1

Punxsutawney at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd.

Port Allegany at Elk County Catholic, ppd.

St. Marys at Ridgway, ppd. to Wednesday

DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Brockway at Brookville, ppd. to Sept. 26

Port Allegany at Elk County Catholic, ppd.

St. Marys 10, Kane 3

Curwensville at West Branch, ppd.

DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Punxsutawney at DuBois, no report

Girls Golf

Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, DuBois, Punxsutawney at Ridgway, cancelled

