MONDAY, Dec. 17
Boys Basketball
St. Marys 42, Warren 40
Ridgway 60, Eisenhower 12
Juniata Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois 39, Central Mountain 32
A-C Valley 53, Brockway 28
Clearfield 57, Brookville 53
Kane 57, Elk County Catholic 54, OT
Johnsonburg 51, Bradford 42
Juniata Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Port Allegany at St. Marys, no report
Swimming
Boys
DuBois 98, St. Marys 57
Girls
DuBois 106, St. Marys 70
