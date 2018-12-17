MONDAY, Dec. 17

Boys Basketball

St. Marys 42, Warren 40

Ridgway 60, Eisenhower 12

Juniata Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois 39, Central Mountain 32

A-C Valley 53, Brockway 28

Clearfield 57, Brookville 53

Kane 57, Elk County Catholic 54, OT

Johnsonburg 51, Bradford 42

Juniata Mennonite at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Port Allegany at St. Marys, no report

Swimming

Boys

DuBois 98, St. Marys 57

Girls

DuBois 106, St. Marys 70

