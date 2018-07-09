Baseball
Minor League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Championship
Game 8: DuBois 17, Punxsutawney 7, 5 innings
Junior League All-Stars
District 10 Tournament
Game 5: Elk-McKean 19, Punxsutawney 4
American Legion
Elk County League
Wilcox at Brockway, no report
Smethport at St. Marys, no report
Fox at Bradford, no report
Minor League
Section 1 Tournament
at St. Marys
Harborcreek 7, Meadville/Vernon 3
