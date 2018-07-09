Baseball

Minor League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Championship

Game 8: DuBois 17, Punxsutawney 7, 5 innings

Junior League All-Stars

District 10 Tournament

Game 5: Elk-McKean 19, Punxsutawney 4

American Legion

Elk County League

Wilcox at Brockway, no report

Smethport at St. Marys, no report

Fox at Bradford, no report

Minor League

Section 1 Tournament

at St. Marys

Harborcreek 7, Meadville/Vernon 3

