MONDAY, Sept. 23

Volleyball

DuBois Central Catholic def. North Clarion, 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

Brookville at Clearfield, 25-18, 25-16, 25-10

Boys Soccer

Elk County Catholic, 4, Brookville 3

Clarion-Limestone 5, St. Marys 4

Grace Prep 3, DuBois Christian School 2

Girls Soccer

Elk County Catholic 3, Brookville 1

St. Marys at Ridgway, no report

DuBois Christian School 4, Grace Prep 1

Girls Tennis

Altoona at DuBois, ppd.

St. Marys at Warren, no report

Girls Golf

DuBois, Brockway, Ridgway, Curwensville, Punxsutawney at Brookville, 3 p.m.

Recommended for you

Tags