MONDAY, March 26
Baseball
Brookville at Johnsonburg, at Wilcox Field, 4:15 p.m
College Baseball
Game 1: Penn State DuBois 4, Westmoreland Community College 0
Game 2: Penn State DuBois 12, Westmoreland Community College 2, 5 innings
Softball
DuBois Central Catholic 6, St. Marys 3
Clearfield 14, Curwensville 4, 6 innings
Track and Field
Clarion at Brookville, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Elk County Catholic at Warren, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Huntingdon def. DuBois, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 19-25, 15-13
