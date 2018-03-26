MONDAY, March 26

Baseball

Brookville at Johnsonburg, at Wilcox Field, 4:15 p.m

College Baseball

Game 1: Penn State DuBois 4, Westmoreland Community College 0

Game 2: Penn State DuBois 12, Westmoreland Community College 2, 5 innings

Softball

DuBois Central Catholic 6, St. Marys 3

Clearfield 14, Curwensville 4, 6 innings

Track and Field

Clarion at Brookville, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Elk County Catholic at Warren, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Huntingdon def. DuBois, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 19-25, 15-13

