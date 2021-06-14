agate Monday's Scores Jun 14, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, June 14SoftballPIAAClass A Semifinals(7-1) West Greene 12, (9-1) DuBois Central Catholic 1 Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Food Videos News In Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Courier Express Ads to Go Courier Express Breaking News Courier Express Daily Headlines Coronavirus Updates Get the latest local and national news. Local Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists What's Trending Jefferson Co. Commissioner Jack Matson announces resignation Class of 2021: RBV Sports Hall adds members Mahaffey man's prognosis is excellent following dual organ transplant Jefferson Co. Commissioner Jack Matson announces resignation Ridgway woman charged in connection with April heroin bust Sandy Twp. supervisors say no to moving forward with consolidation process DuBois' Ferra honored as 'Co-Athletic Director of the Year' Area residents turn out for 2021 DuBois Community Days Edna Rafferty to celebrate 100th birthday DuBois magistrate roundup Trending Recipes Local Businesses Dotts Motor Co., Inc. 316 E. Market St., Clearfield, PA 16830 814-765-9681 Website Saint Marys Chamber of Commerce 53 S St Marys St, St Marys, PA 15857 814-781-3804 Website ABC Heating Cooling & Plumbing 42 Progress Street, Brookville, PA 15825 814-849-0849 Website C. Classic Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram 1238 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830 814-765-2500 Website Dan Smith's Candies & Gifts 814-849-8221 Website The Courier Express Newspaper 500 Jeffers St, Du Bois, PA 15801 814-371-4200 Website Quad County Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery 389 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825 724-282-6100 Website New Light Inc 10987 Rt 3252, Shippenville, PA 16254 814-226-6444 Website Find a local business Featured Jobs Current e-Edition Courier-Express Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Latest Classifieds BINGO FREE - Rhubarb. Welcome to have as much as you FOR SALE $1,800 Ads to Go 132004.pdf C100191.pdf 132075.pdf 132000.pdf 132089.pdf 132004.pdf 132070.pdf 132013.pdf 132003.pdf 132013.pdf 132075.pdf 132009.pdf 132009.pdf 131998.pdf 132139.pdf 131838.pdf 132003.pdf 132007.pdf 132070.pdf 132000.pdf C100191.pdf 132073.pdf 132073.pdf 132001.pdf 132001.pdf 132074.pdf 131999.pdf 131795.pdf 132008.pdf 131999.pdf 131635.pdf 132002.pdf 131963.pdf 131795.pdf 132084.pdf 132007.pdf 131838.pdf 131947.pdf 131998.pdf 132008.pdf 131904.pdf 132084.pdf 132074.pdf 132002.pdf TV Week TV Week TV Week Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView