MONDAY, June 4
Baseball
PIAA First Round
Class A
(7-3) Greensburg Central Catholic 4, (9-1) DuBois Central Catholic 3
(9-2) Oswayo Valley 2 (5-2) Berlin-Brothersvalley 0
Class AA
Conemaugh Township 6, (9-1) Johnsonburg 1
Class 3A
(6-2) Bald Eagle Area 15, (9-1) Moniteau 6
Class 4A
(7-2) Ringgold 4, (9-1) St. Marys 3
Softball
PIAA First Round
Class A
(7-3) Union vs. (9-1) 10, Elk County Catholic 0
(9-3) DuBois Central Catholic 8, (1) Meyersdale 1
(5-2) McConnellsburg 14, Coudersport 6
Class AA
(7-4) Mohawk 10, (9-1) Cranberry 5
Class 3A
(7-2) South Park 17, (9-1) Karns City 3
Class 4A
(9-1) Punxsutawney 8, (7-2) Elizabeth Forward 0
Class 5A
(7-3) Albert Gallatin 10, (9-1) DuBois 2
