ERIE — P.J. Monella MPS, RCE, Association Executive Officer of the Greater Erie Board of Realtors, Inc. and Multiple Listing Service is being honored by the National Association of Realtors with the Realtor association Certified Executive (RCE) designation, which recognizes exceptional efforts made by the REALTOR association executives.
Monella is one of over 500 realtor association executives who have achieved this mark of excellence. Local and state association executives who hold the RCE designation represent realtors in 48 states/territories.
“This is truly an honor and I am very proud to be receiving this designation. It is a high point in my career as an association executive,” Monella said.
Prior to becoming a candidate for the RCE designation, applicants must document their association management and academic experiences. Once they have completed this first step, eligible candidates must successfully complete a multiple-choice exam, which is based on a comprehensive understanding of association operations and management practices. Candidates must demonstrate knowledge of areas critical to realtor association management, including association law, governance and issues related to member services. To retain the designation, RCEs must be recertified every four years.
Monella will receive an award plaque from representatives of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.
The Greater Erie Board of Realtors Inc., is the largest trade association in Northwestern Pennsylvania and the second largest realtorassociation and multiple listing service organization in Western Pennsylvania. Monella, a native of Clearfield County, recently celebrated his first year with GEBOR after spending three years as a regional government affairs director for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.