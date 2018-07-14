DuBOIS — It’s been said that a rolling stone gathers no moss and, by those standards, you certainly won’t find anything growing on the Montoursville Senior League All-Star team as it rolled its way into the title game of the Pennsylvania Senior League State Championship courtesy of a 10-0, six-inning victory over Hanover at Showers Field Friday.
Montoursville got another strong performance on the mound from left-hander Jonathan Zayas as he went the distance for the shutout victory, allowing just one hit while walking three and striking out eight.
The only hit was a looping single into short right-center field by Hanover’s James Cunard to open the fifth inning.
It was Zayas’ second win of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Montoursville took advantage of seven hits, a trio of walks and five Hanover miscues to score the victory.
No one had more than one hit as Nate Ewing, Dillon Stokes, Maddix Dalena, Nauman Amos, Mason Sechrist, Ediel Rodriguez and Zayas all picked up hits off four Hanover pitchers.
Ewing and Sechrist both doubled while Stokes and Zayas each had three RBIs.
Peyton Mussina and Ewing also scored three runs each.
While Montoursville ended the game via the 10-Run rule, it didn’t pick up all those runs in one fell swoop, instead scoring three runs in both the second and fourth innings while notching a pair in the first and sixth.
Tory Metric suffered the loss allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits while walking three and striking out none in just over an inning of work.
Montoursville now awaits the winner of the loser’s bracket in the title game at Showers’ Field at 1 p.m. this afternoon.
Should Montoursville lose that game, a winner-take-all game will follow at 4 p.m.
In Friday’s other action:
Hatboro 11,
Octorara 1, 6 innings
Hatboro came out of the gates in a big way to stay alive in the tournament as it scored an 11-1, six-inning victory over Octorara.
Hatboro opened the game with five-straight hits, three for extra bases, to plate a quick four runs and get things going in the right direction.
Jimmy Tooley opened the game with an infield single before an RBI double by Matthew Spector and back-to-back triples from Andrew Lastowka and Chris Wilson made it 3-0 and chased Octorara starter Zach Hurrelbrinck from the mound.
While reliever Zane Wolownik was eventually able to stem the bleeding, it wasn’t before Eric Thron delivered a final RBI-single to put Hatboro up 4-0.
Hatboro added another run in the second before picking up three in both the fifth and sixth to eventually open up an 11-0 advantage.
Octorara finally did get one of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth, and threatened to score more but Spector, who came on in relief of starter Louis Hollish, got out of a bases-loaded jam to end the game early.
Tooley, Spector, Lastowka and Christian Gear all had two hits each for Hatboro. Spector and Gear both doubled while Wilson, Hollish and Lastowka all tripled.
Hollish picked up the win on the mound, allowing just one run on one hit while walking seven and striking out five in just over five innings of work. Spector came on to get the final two outs.
Sean Foster and James Colligan had the only two hits for Octorara, both singles, while Foster scored its only run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.