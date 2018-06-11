BROOKVILLE – As part of the Laurel Festival Family Day, a special running of the Bowdish model railroad will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 18, at the Jefferson County History Center in Brookville.
Admission to the JCHC on Monday is by donation only.
Jefferson County Historical Society Executive Director Ken Burkett will hold a three-and-a-half mile hike to the Twin Rocks Spring and Chapel Rock areas at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 20.
The cost for adults $10. No reservations are required.
Participants should meet at the Walter Dick Memorial Park. Bring good walking shoes, water and camera.
No dogs or baby strollers. Babies in backpacks welcome.
The History Center will be open on Saturday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the public to see the “All Fired UP” exhibit showcasing firefighters, EMS, and the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and 911 Center.
Along with both antique and modern firefighting artifacts, there is a kids’ interactive, live 911 mock-up center and a selfie station where participates can dress up as a firefighter or EMS responder and explore the Rescue Tunnel. Admission on Saturday is by donation.
