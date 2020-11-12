More than 6.7 million Pennsylvanians voted in this year’s presidential election, a 9.8% increase over the 2016 election.
Former Vice President Joe Biden apparently eked out a victory in the Keystone State, but President Donald Trump has refused to concede. Republicans have mounted a legal challenge over concerns about potential fraud in the state.
More than 9 million Pennsylvanians are registered to vote, and turnout during this year’s election topped 74%. That is an increase from the 70.1% turnout in 2016.
“I’m proud of how Pennsylvanians conducted themselves in this historic election during a global pandemic,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release last week. “And I’m proud that democracy is alive and well in the commonwealth. This election elicited an apparent record in voter registration in Pennsylvania and impressively high turnout … at the polls as well as in mail ballot voting.”
Four years ago, Trump carried the state on his way to an upset of Hillary Clinton. During that election, he received 48.2% of the vote.
This year, he received about 49% of the vote, according to numbers from Ballotpedia. The president increased his vote totals in Pennsylvania, picking up about 347,000 more votes in 2020 than in 2016.
While turnout was higher during this year’s election, it does not appear to be a record-setting number of ballots.
In 1992, for example, when Democrat Bill Clinton defeated Republican George H.W. Bush and independent Ross Perot, 82.8% of Keystone State voters cast ballots. In 1968, when Republican Richard Nixon defeated Democrat Hubert Humphrey and American Independent Party candidate George Wallace, 84.8% of Pennsylvania voters cast ballots.
That was down from 1960 when Democrat John F. Kennedy edged out Nixon. In that election, 88% of registered voters in the state cast ballots.
According to state numbers, of Pennsylvania’s 9 million registered voters, 46.5% are Democrats, while 39% are Republicans.