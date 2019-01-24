Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.