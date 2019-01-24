HARRISBURG — Several local schools will each receive $35,000 to be invested in computer science programs.
The grants, from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, will help students prepare to use computers and technology in their careers.
“Technology is a daily part of our lives, and the basis for so many jobs and careers,” Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) said. “By building this knowledge base early, our students can be better equipped to succeed, whether they obtain employment after high school, enter a trade or career school, or advance to traditional higher education. These grants will open the doors to so many possibilities for our future generations.”
Among the school entities receiving the funding are:
Clarion-Limestone Area School District – Clarion-Limestone Elementary and Clarion-Limestone Area Junior-Senior High School.
Forest Area School District – East Forest Elementary, West Forest Elementary, East Forest Junior-Senior High School and West Forest Junior-Senior High School.
North Clarion County School District – North Clarion Elementary and North Clarion Junior-Senior High School.
Redbank Valley School District – Redbank Valley High School and Redbank Valley Intermediate School.
Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 – Clarion Elementary, Cranberry High School, Keystone High School, North Clarion High School, Redbank Valley High School and Rocky Grove High School.
The targeted grants will provide $20 million to bring high-quality computer science and STEM education in elementary, middle and high schools, and professional development for teachers. The grants will provide greater opportunities for low-income students and girls to learn critical skills needed to succeed in today’s workforce.
With this commitment, Pennsylvania now ranks second in the country for investments in K-12 STEM and computer science
