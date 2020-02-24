STATE COLLEGE — After a milder start to the week in the Northeast, it will turn wintry once again as a storm arrives by midweek.
A strengthening storm is expected to dump snow on interior portions of the Northeast, setting up lake-effect snow that will continue even after the storm departs.
After traveling through the Plains and into the Midwest, a snowstorm will press through the Ohio Valley and into southern Canada Tuesday and Tuesday Night. This will drop a swath of heavier snow from Iowa to southern Ontario.
At the same time, this storm will send rain showers into the Northeast, with perhaps some wet snow mixing with rain in far northern New England.
While this winter storm continues to strengthen in southern Canada, a second storm will come into the Northeast from the south, spreading snow across interior portions of the region.
Merging with the colder air introduced by the first storm in the east, more snow will spread from the Ohio Valley to New England from Wednesday through Thursday.
The potential exists for a swath of significant snow to develop on the storm's colder, northwest flank, which will mostly be in Canada and in northern New England. In these areas, 6-12 inches of accumulation is possible with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™️ of 16 inches.
Farther south, for portions of the eastern Ohio Valley and western slopes of the Appalachians, precipitation will begin as rain Wednesday before changing to snow later in the day.
"Precipitation will change over from rain to snow as the storm and the cold air moves eastward across central New York and northern New England," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert.
This mixing will limit snowfall totals to just a few inches, with little or no snow to the south and east.
This amount of snow is still enough to cause slippery spots on untreated surfaces from northern Pennsylvania to Vermont, including on portions of Interstates 80, 81, 86, 87 and 91.
The same areas that have been in a snow drought this winter, namely along the I-95 corridor from Connecticut to Maryland, are once again likely to miss out, much to the dismay of snow lovers.
Washington, D.C., has picked up 0.6 of an inch of snow this season. Typically, by this point the nation's capital has received 12.9 inches. Farther north, Philadelphia has recorded just 0.3 of an inch of snow or 2 percent of normal so far this season and New York City has picked up only 4.8 inches of snow so far this season, a mere 26 percent of its normal snowfall.
While the storm is not expected to bring heavy snow to this region of the East Coast, but is likely to generate strong winds in this area.
"While the storm during the middle part of the week would bring rain to the coastal Northeast and even a large part of the central Appalachians, it is likely to be an effective wind producer," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.
Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are possible, particularly on Wednesday night and Thursday across the Great Lakes and the Northeast. Even higher gusts are likely along the coasts of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Airline passengers should anticipate delays and turbulence related to wind from the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic to the Great Lakes and New England spanning Wednesday and Thursday. There is potential for flight disruptions in the mega airline hubs of Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta and New York City from wind, in addition to or instead of heavy precipitation.
Rainfall amounts of 0.5 of an inch to 1 inch are possible on the milder, southern side of the storm Wednesday through Wednesday night.