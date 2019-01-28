The winners are in!
With more than 1,000 votes cast by readers of the Courier Express, the “Best of the Best” have once again been chosen.
We all have our favorite places to eat, to shop, to have our cars or trucks repaired ... to do all the things we do day in and day out. They are our favorites because they make us feel appreciated and because they do what they do so very, very well.
Without these businesses and these people — large and small — our lives wouldn’t be the same. Nor would our communities. The people and places featured in these pages are what make the Tri-County area such an amazing place to live, work and play.
In some instances, winners were named in more than one category. Those winners deserve special note. You know you’re doing something right when people from throughout the area take the time to fill out the survey and name you several times.
Hoss’s Steak and Sea House was chosen as both the best All Around Restaurant and the best place to go for a steak.
DuBois Diner was named as the best place to get a hamburger and Lynn Frantz there was chosen the area’s best waitress.
Martin’s Foods was named both as the area’s best supermarket and best deli.
Christ the King was chosen by Courier Express readers as best in both the assisted living and nursing home categories.
Johnson Motors was named the best new car dealership and Kevin Brown there was named the best auto salesperson.
Penn Highlands was chosen by the newspaper’s readers as both the best home health care provider and the best medical facility.
Edner and Kness earned the best title for insurance agent and insurance agency, and Ed Nelson and Nelson Realty were chosen as the best.
Kurt Johnson Auto Sales was chosen for both best auto service and as best used car dealership.
Our own Brianne Fleming was picked as the best local newspaper reporter. Joining the newspaper a year ago, Brianne is recognized for her focus on the people and businesses of the area and her passion for the care and well being of animals.
With the Courier Express’ Best of the Best project now in its sixth year, it is appropriate to recognize the firms that have won in their category each of those years:
Dunham’s — sporting goods
Carpet Spa — carpet cleaning
NAPA — auto supply store
Brady Street Car Wash — car wash
Dr. Tom Petraitis — dentist
Kurt Johnson Auto Sales — used car dealership
Red Lobster — seafood
Winery at Wilcox — winery
DuBois Harley Davidson — motorcycle dealership
We hope you will take some time to look through these pages, talk with your family and friends and share your own stories about these people and businesses, and, above all, take a moment to congratulate them on the honor and thank them for what they do.
Finally, we express our thanks to all of you who took the time to be a part of this project and thus to recognize the Best of the Best.
