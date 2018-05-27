MORRISDALE — The 6th annual Brandon Denochick Memorial Race returns to Morrisdale this summer. On June 30, the go-kart race will be held at Flat Run Speedway, located on Otter Lane, in Morrisdale.
Brandon Denochick was a local teen and avid racer who lost his battle with cancer in July 2012 at the age of 17. This memorial race takes place each year where Brandon Denochick started his racing career.
All proceeds raised at the event are donated directly to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Before he passed, Denochick received his wish of going on a shopping spree. Now, this event allows the family to give back to other children in need.
“We do this race as a way to give back to the community for all the support they gave to us,” Brandon’s mom and event organizer Shelly Denochick said.
Through the generous support of businesses, organizations, and individuals, this event brought in over $30,000 last year. In the five years, the race has raised more than $100,000 and has funded 26 wishes. Denochick said wishes that have been granted have included numerous trips to Disney World, a room makeover, and a horse.
“It’s a good feeling to know that you’ve helped somebody,” Denochick added. “Remembering the joy Brandon received from his wish is what moves us to give back.”
Racers from all over Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio have attended the festivities in the past. Anyone with a go-kart is welcome to race.
General admission is $5. Pit passes are offered at $10. Children under the age of 5 are free.
Gates open at noon on the day of the event. While the racing itself does not began until 4 p.m., there is plenty to occupy the time of the many attendees.
A Chinese auction features baskets, gift cards, crafts, Del Grosso’s and Curve tickets, and more. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, a bake sale, t-shirt and sweatshirt sales.
For further information, contact Denochick at 553-1689 or via email sdenochick@gmail.com. Checks may be made payable to the Brandon Denochick Memorial Fund and mailed to 361 Cemetery Road, Morrisdale. All donations are tax deductible.
“We feel Make-A-Wish is a wonderful organization which provides children who are stricken with life threatening illnesses an opportunity to be a kid and have fun,” Denochick noted. “(Something) which is so often taken from them during their medical treatments.”
