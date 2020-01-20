In the near future, we will be facing a changing of the guards at the Committee for a Moshannon Valley Veterans Memorial. Change is inevitable. Two of the current seven members on this committee have been connected with this project from as far back as 2000. Four of the others came aboard in 2003. Our roster has dwindled over the years. A number of individuals who played pivotal roles in raising and maintaining our marble tribute to the fallen war heroes of the Moshannon Valley from World War One to the present and to our police, firemen and first responders have themselves died.
No one connected to the project is walking away. We are all too deeply invested in the Memorial to do that, but the time is rapidly approaching for the torch to be passed to a younger generation. We will be conducting our first nominations for the 2020 board of officers Monday February 17th at seven pm at the Moshannon Valley AMVETS here in Philipsburg. The public is welcome. We especially ask all interested veterans to attend this important meeting, but all are invited. It is not critical that the baton be passed immediately. Many of our veteran officers will be willing to return for yet another year, perhaps more, but it is critical that new committee members start attending our monthly meetings and begin learning the ropes while those in the know are still there to instruct and assist them. Replacements will become inevitable and the next couple of years must be viewed as a transition period.
True, the great task of erecting our Memorial has been accomplished and to the delight of all seven of our current officers and committee members Wreaths Across America has selected our site for annual recognition each December, but now is not the time to rest on our laurels. Many are under the impression that the major work is over — that all is now pretty much done and wrapped up at the site. This is not the case. The annual maintenance and upkeep cost runs at about $4,000.00. This includes liability insurance, electricity and water, landscaping, pond and lawn maintenance as well as flag replacement costs. We are also attempting to start a perpetual-care fund for the Memorial Park and have benches and picnic tables and a chicken-barbecue fire pit to maintain. Brick sales are down and attendance at last year’s fundraisers was far below previous years. We desperately need new blood and fresh ideas.
Many years ago when the drive for the Memorial started, public support for the cause was huge and tremendous. We need a similar turnout on February 17.
Sincerely,
Mark Seinfelt, Adjutant