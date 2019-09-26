FRENCHVILLE — Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association’s National Hunting and Fishing Day event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 on the club grounds in Frenchville.
Adult tickets are a donation of $10 each. Youth and Junior tickets are a donation of $5 each. One does not need to be a member of the association to attend this event. For membership purposes, youth members are 0-17 and junior members are 18-20. Senior memberships are 21 years of age and up and cost $15. Tickets may be purchased at the event.
A children’s fishing derby will start the day with registration from 8-9 a.m. and fishing for children 0-17 years of age will take place from 9-11 a.m. Once the derby is over, fishing at the pond is for children 0-15 years of age and adults 60 years of age and older only who are current members. The club pond will be stocked with trout for the derby and prizes will be awarded.
Other events scheduled for this day include a pistol shoot at 9 a.m., rimfire shoot at 10 a.m., rifle shoot at 11 a.m and trap at 12 p.m.
Adult tickets include food, water, soda and entry into prize drawings. Ham and bean soup and beer start 10 a.m. and the main meal starts at noon. Youth and junior member tickets include food, water, soda and membership.
Individuals are allowed one trip through the meal line. No takeouts.
Mosquito Creek buttons are available at $5 each and will benefit all youth activities at the club for 2020.
Information on this and other events at the club can be found on its website at www.mosqcreek.com