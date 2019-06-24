PINEY TWP. – A Sligo mother and daughter are facing assault charges following a domestic dispute that took place on June 22 at approximately 2:20 p.m. at their home along McEwen Road in Piney Township.
Melissa Jo Bennett, 57, and Pati Elaine Brodmerkel, 27, were charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of harassment.
During an argument about who would use the car later that evening, Bennett allegedly scratched Brodmerkel’s arms while trying to get her keys back.
Bennett then reportedly threw a glass candle and a glass table beside her daughter. The impact caused glass to shatter in all directions, with a piece cutting Brodmerkel’s heel, reports state.
In turn, according to court documents, Brodmerkel put Bennett in a headlock, resulting in fear of strangulation.
Brodmerkel then allegedly pushed her mother, causing her to fall backward into a chair and land on her back. Bennett suffered a large amount of back pain as a result, police said.
As Brodmerkel attempted to leave the scene, Bennett reportedly pulled her hair to get her back on the porch.
Charges against both women were filed June 22 by state police Trooper Jesse Kochara with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.