DuBOIS — Despite a forecast that called for inclement weather, and the area being in a tornado watch Thursday afternoon/evening, District 9 still tried to play its Class A title games at DuBois Area High School.
Mother Nature had other ideas as heavy rains, coupled with reported thunder in the area just prior to kickoff, forced officials to take the teams off the field during warmups and ultimately postpone both the Brockway-Coudersport boys and Brockway-Elk County Catholic girls games.
During that weather delay, a new issue arose — literally — as the heavy rains that temporarily flooded the field and track area created air pockets to form under the turf field. At least four large “bubbles” formed in different sections in the middle of the field, while even bigger bubble formed in front of the bench area for the home team.
The air pockets made the field unplayable, even after the first set of heavy rains subsided and the water drained off the playing surface. A long discussion ensued between school and district officials on what to do, given Coudersport had already made the long trek south for the game.
A couple ideas were discussed as a way of at least trying to get the boys game played, but given the conditions, it was decided to postpone both contests.
The games will now be played as part of a doubleheader Saturday night at Bradford’s Parkway Field. The boys game will begin at 5 p.m., with the girls championship contest to follow at 7 p.m.
Both champions advance to the PIAA Championships and will have a quick turnaround for their opening state game on Tuesday.