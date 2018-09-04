Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.