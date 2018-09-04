BRANDY CAMP — A Ridgway man died as the result of a motorcycle accident in Horton Township, Elk County, Tuesday.
State police at Ridgway report that around 8:15 a.m., 57-year-old Scott N. Covert was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Route 219 when he was unable to avoid a deer that entered the road just north of Toby Road. The impact threw Covert from the motorcycle.
He was flown by medical helicopter to UMPC Altoona, where he died as a result of his injuries.
