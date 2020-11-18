The 2020 Mountain League Football All-Stars were announced Wednesday as Clearfield led the league with eight spots on the First-Team, four on each side of the ball.
Seniors Nicolas Domico (Tight End and Linebacker) and Jake Lezzer (Wide Receiver and Defensive Back) led the way for the Bison, earning First-Team selections on offense and defense.
Domico finished his senior campaign with 102 yards on seven grabs and one touchdown, while leading Clearfield with 97 tackles (9.5 per game).
The Bison were led offensively by Lezzer, who finished with 563 yards receiving on 31 catches in just six games, good enough for 93.8 yards per game, and had four receiving touchdowns on the year, as the senior cornerback also finished with 21 tackles for the District 9 champs.
Zane Inguagiato also earned a First-Team selection on the offensive line, as the senior played a key role up front for an offense which gained 323.5 yards per game this year.
Clearfield’s fourth offensive selection on the First-Team was place kicker Graeson Graves, as the senior converted 26-of-27 extra-points on the year while also going 2-of-2 on field goal attempts.
Graves also punted six times on the year for an average of 39.2 yards, dropping five of those punts inside the 20-yard line.
Along with Domico and Lezzer on the defensive side of the ball, Oliver Billotte (Defensive Line) and Karson Kline (Defensive Back) also made the First-Team.
Billotte had 14 tackles from his defensive line position, while Kline finished the year with 19 tackles along with an interception and a team-high eight pass breakups.
The Bison also earned five Second-Team selections, four on the offensive side of the ball in Josh Steele (Tackle), Kline (Wide Receiver), Billotte (Quarterback) and Logan Firanski (Athlete), while Hayden Kovalick (Defensive Line) also earned a spot on the Second-Team.
Steele, a junior, was another key up front along with Inguagiato, a unit which gave Billotte plenty of time to pass and led to the junior passing for 1,146 yards (191.0 ypg) this year.
Billotte completed 70-of-128 passes for 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions, with 18 of those completions going to Kline, as the junior finished with 283 receiving yards and three scores.
Firanski finished fifth for the Bison in all-purpose yards with 132 to earn a Second-Team spot in his senior year.
Kovalick was Clearfield’s lone defensive selection on the Second-Team after finishing his junior year with 26 tackles including a team-best six tackles for loss.
The Bison also earned one honorable mention selection in defensive back Ian Billotte, who was fourth on the team with 27 tackles and second with five pass breakups in his senior campaign.