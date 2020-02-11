I saw on Fox News that PETA wants the Punxsy people to retire me and replace me with a robot. I will not whisper into a man’s ear to tell you how I feel about that idea. I will shout it very loud:
PETA, mind your own business!
I have it very nice and it’s nosy people like you who are ruining the world for me and many of my other animal friends with your human ignorance.
I am fed good every day of the year, I’m kept in a very warm home and I only have to work one day a year to have all this luxury.
If you would have things your way I would be thrown out into the cold, wild world where I would have to search for food and could be killed and eaten by some wild animal. So, I will tell you once again: Mind your own business! And if you want to do some good in your lifetime start pushing to save some of your own kind from being murdered by abortionists, doctors of your own race.
A friend of Mr. Groundhog,
Joseph Tubbs
Curwensville