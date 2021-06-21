EAST BRADY and RIMERSBURG – Multiple local residents were cited for violating borough ordinances between June 10 and 13 in East Brady and Rimersburg.
Those cited include:
• Sandra Ruffner, 63, of Rimersburg — cited on June 10 for allegedly violating a Rimersburg Borough ordinance regarding an accumulation of junk on her Main Street property.
Police said that a letter noting the violation was sent to Ruffner on Oct. 7, 2019, but more junk has been added to the property.
• Delmer F. Shifflett, 47, of East Brady — cited on June 11 after he reportedly failed to repair or remove a back porch roof that is showing signs of collapsing and dilapidation from his home along East First Street in East Brady.
A letter regarding the violation was sent to Shifflett on April 21, reports state.
• Angela M. Burtner, 57, of East Brady — cited on June 11 after allegedly failing to clean her Grant Street property in East Brady of grass, weeds or plant growth in excess of six inches in height.
A letter was sent to Burtner on June 3, police said.
• Jeffrey E. Hillis, 53, of Rimersburg — cited on June 12 after allegedly failing to clean his East Second Street property in East Brady of grass, weeds or plant growth in excess of six inches in height.
Reports state that a letter regarding the issue was ent to Hillis on April 16.
• Timothy J. Ryan, 42, of Rimersburg — cited on June 13 after allegedly failing to clean his East First Street property in East Brady of grass, weeds or plant growth in excess of six inches in height.
A letter was reportedly send on May 21.
Charges were filed June 14 and 15 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky and Officer Taylor Smith. All charges were filed with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.