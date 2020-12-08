BROOKVILLE — Customers of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be paying slightly higher water bills starting January 1, 2021.
At its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon the authority approved a budget for next year which calls for “a slight increase” in the water rates. Member Sam McKinley said the committee was recommending smaller incremental increases, rather than a significant rate hike down the road, “to allow our customers to budget” more easily. He said for the average customer the increase will be about $2.08 per month.
The 2021 water department budget anticipates $2,012,000 in revenue, with $1,474,000 budgeted expenses. “The surplus is in anticipation of payments on the loans” which will amount to about $548,000
There will be no rate increase for the sewer department. Anticipated revenue is $1,669,000, with $1,418,000 in projected expenses, along with a principal payment of $235,000.
Major purchases next year will include a new vac truck at a cost of $410,000 and a used skid steer at a cost of $50,000. Both will be purchased with reserve funds.
McKinley said the small rate increase will also help prepare for projects still on the horizon, including replacement of the aging sewer plant in Corsica and Main Street’s aging water line system. “Right now we’ve got a healthy operating budget, with a balanced budget and good reserves,” he said.
Earlier in the meeting accountant Kerry Swineford confirmed the authority “is right on target for what we had budgeted” for 2020, both in the water and sewer departments.
Engineer’s reportEngineer Steve Gibson reviewed several projects which have been underway in recent months.
• He said work was finished this week on water and sewer lines along routes 28 and 322, with the remaining work to resume in the spring. He anticipates additional work will be done late next fall after the roadway is completed.
• The application for line replacements in Corsica has been submitted to the county. He said state approval may not come until next year, and he anticipates construction will begin in the fall. Estimated CDBG funding for the project is approximately $130,000, with a $19,000 cost share for the authority.
• Day Contracting has completed a large part of the work on the Bowley Road waterline replacement project, with work to continue next week.
Other business• The authority voted unanimously to submit the name of member Sam McKinley to the borough council for reappointment for a five-year term.
• After reviewing interest rates, the board approved renewing a $450,000 CD with S & T Bank, at an interest rate of 0.3 percent for 12 months. The board also voted to transfer excess funds from a PLGIT account to a higher interest CD at S & T.
• Approval was given to water commissioner Clyde Bullers to hire a new employee and to name a current employee to the position of assistant commissioner, to begin training. Anticipating the retirement of several older employees in the next year, he said to begin training now will “create a smooth transition as people are retiring.”
• Meetings for 2021 will continue to be held at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month, at the Borough Complex.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m Tuesday, January 12.