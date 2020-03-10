BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority was made aware of two potential problems at its March 9 meeting.
Engineer Steve Gibson told the board there has been some issues with the pumps at the sewer plant. The manufacturer, Wagen, replaced one of the pumps and will replace the other if the same issues are noted. However, he said the pump that was replaced also is not working. Wagen is shipping three new pumps. “We will try those out and if there is an issue on those, we will go back on Global (general contractor),” he said.
Gibson also told the authority there is the potential for a water allocation reduction by PA DEP. He said Department of Environmental Protection has received the authority’s application to have its water allocation permit renewed, but the technical review has not yet started.
He said he believes the permits are reviewed about every 20 years, and the current allocation permit is for 1.5 MGD. “There poses a potential that the PA Fish and Boat Commission will request a reduction to 1.0 MGD through its habitat loss model,” he said. Gibson said the reduction has happened in other areas, such as Altoona.
Because Brookville’s water system average demand is typically under 1.0 MGD, but the plant was designed and approved by DEP for 1.5 MGD, “if for any reason they would reduce the allocation, we can have a discussion,” Gibson said.
He said that final completion of the East Main Street water and sewer lines project, as well as the PennDOT shed project on Route 322, will be completed when good weather returns.
Gibson said DEP has not yet commented on the DEP Chapter 109 changes, regarding the authority’s comprehensive monitoring plan and uninterrupted service plan. The paperwork was submitted last August. Water Commissioner Clyde Bullers said, “We keep making upgrades in the system.”
Bullers also said “the crew continues to replace water meters,” and the new furnaces have been installed at the water plant.
The next meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 in the Borough Complex.