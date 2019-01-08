BROOKVILLE — The federal government shutdown has reached down to the local level, causing the Brookville Municipal Authority to consider alternative ways of paying the contractors involved in the completion of the new waste water treatment facility.
Requisitions for payment this month included $161,061.81 from Global Heavy Corporation and $10,845 from Gwin, Dobson & Foreman. Approved by the board, they must be paid within 30 days.
“With the federal government shut down, USDA will not reimburse us till that is resolved,” borough manager Dana Schreckengost said. “In order to keep our contractors happy and keep things progressing,” she proposed that “we pay the money and whenever the federal government opens back up, we will be reimbursed. We are temporarily down at this time.”
She told the board that “this happened at no better time” because the BMA has two CDs that “are getting ready to mature on January 22.”
After a brief discussion the board authorized the finance committee to use the CDs to pay the requisitions. If the shutdown ends before January 22, the committee can choose the best rate of interest and reinvest the money.
If the shutdown continues indefinitely, “we have funds in place, have contingencies in place, that we can fund it for a couple months on our own, without the federal government,” Schreckengost said.
Work on the new plant is progressing well, engineer Josh Gunnett said. Both the general and mechanical work, as well as the electrical work, are nearing 90 percent completion.
Because of many lost days of work due to inclement weather between April 2017 and October 2018, Global Heavy requested a change order adding 37 days for completion of the project. The board also approved an additional $5,325.90 in the change order for changes in some equipment.
Gunnett said approving the change order will move the substantial completion date to February 20, with May 21 as the final completion date. He does not anticipate any problems with those new dates. “We have been running the new plant since December 11. We did have a pretty big storm here a few weeks ago that put 5 million gallons through, and the plant handled it. They are behind schedule, but I do think we’ve already met the DEP requirements,” he said.
In related action, the board approved a recommendation from water commissioner Clyde Bullers that American Resource Recovery Corp. be paid $6,879 to do the RBC recycling from the old plant. Gunnett said that demolition of the old sewage treatment plant is already underway.
In other action:
- the board authorized the opening of a new PLGIT account of about $66,000 for a short lived asset reserve, required by USDA. The money represents a percentage of the equipment cost in the new facility, and will be used for replacement of equipment in the future.
- the board reviewed the treatment plant chemical bids opened at last month’s meeting, and on the recommendation of the engineer accepted the lowest bid for each of the chemicals.
- Gunnett reported briefly on the DCED small water and sewer grant application for waterline rehabilitation to Franklin Avenue. He said the site has been surveyed and hopes to have the final design ready for approval at next month’s meeting. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
- Gunnett said he also hopes to have a new agreement from PennDOT for the February meeting in regards to the improvements on the Routes 322 and 28 project.
- accountant Kerry Swineford told the board that the new software is proving to be a good choice, as he begins end-of-the-year reports
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 12 in the Borough Complex.
