BROOKVILLE — A long-awaited agreement was approved Tuesday afternoon by the Brookville Municipal Authority.
The Authority, along with Jefferson County and Pine Creek Township, will enter into a cooperation agreement with Nine Star Capital for development of the northwest quadrant of the Jefferson County Business Park, located north of the Hazen exit of Interstate 80.
The county and Nine Star received a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Grant from the state for the second phase of developing the park. Phase II includes funding for construction of infrastructure, including road, storm water management facilities and water and sanitary sewer line extensions.
In signing the agreement, the Authority agrees to take over the water and sewage services after the project is complete. Solicitor Jim Dennison said the design was prepared by Gwin, Dobson & Foreman.
Dennison said he thinks “they are ready to put it out to bid right now, as soon as the agreements are signed. So I expect something to be done by this fall. I am happy to see that project progressing.”
Brad Miller, chairman of the BMA, said this project “has been a long time in coming and we are glad to see new development coming to the area.”
Engineeer’s reportEngineer Steve Gibson reported on several ongoing projects.
• The Conservation District has approved the restoration work on the East Main Street water and sewer line project, completed last summer. “We are now closing out the storm water permit,” Gibson said.
• He said he has not had any updates from PennDOT regarding the improvements on Routes 322 and 28. “We are waiting for PennDOT to finish their overhead utility work,” he said. Work on water and sewer lines has tentatively been scheduled to begin this fall.
• Gibson said the county is in the process of collecting the income survey in Corsica. BMA has applied for a DCED grant to replace approximately 1,450 feet of waterline in Corsica.
• Bids are now being advertised for the Bowley Road waterline replacement project. This is a CDBG project, and the commissioners are to open the bids on August 6, with awarding of bids anticipated for August 11. Gibson said he expects work to begin in September.
Other action• The Authority appointed manager Dana Schreckengost to be its voting delegate at the PMAA Conference, tentatively scheduled to be held in August in Hershey.
• Water commissioner Clyde Bullers reported that a significant leak in the CRUMA water system has been repaired, “and we have noticed a great big difference in pumping. We had been looking for that leak for some time.” The leak was located on Mendenhall Road.
• Bullers also said he is going to start getting prices to replace the pumps and motors at the Brush Street pump station. “We have pumps in there that are 40 or 50 years old, and parts are obsolete,” he said.
The next meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 11 in the Borough Complex.