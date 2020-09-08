BROOKVILLE — What to do about projects past and present kept the Brookville Municipal Authority busy at its September meeting.
Tuesday afternoon engineer Steve Gibson told the board that another set of pumps in the new solid waste treatment facility failed on August 25. “This is the third set, making six pumps, that have failed to date,” he said. All the pumps were made by the same manufacturer.
“We are able to use the pumps via salvaged parts,” he said, noting that “BMA salvaged parts from one of the old pumps to get the failed pumps up and running again.”
Gibson said he believes the problem is a manufacturing issue, not an issue with the contractor. “There is a problem and it needs fixed,” he said. A letter is being prepared for Global Heavy to address the problem, saying the pumps need to be replaced under warranty.
He said there are also still a few minor issues to be resolved at the facility.
The authority discussed two new projects in the Corsica area.
Gibson said that bids were opened for the Bowley Road waterline replacement, with the bid awarded to Day Contracting of Reynoldsville. “The bids came in well under the estimate,” he said. Construction on the CDBG project is to begin this month.
The board also discussed the project which would replace 1,450 feet of waterline, getting rid of old asbestos pipe, in Corsica through a DCED 2020 non-entitlement grant. The authority received a grant offer of $104,976, which is slightly more than half the entire cost of the $205,000 project.
The board discussed the options, which include dropping the project, going ahead inspire of the increased cost to the authority, or reducing the scope of the project.
After discussing all the options, along with possible sources of financing the balance of the project, members agreed they “need to take advantage of the money that is available now,” and voted to reduce the scope of the project to fall in line with the amount of money offered. The project is now in the design stage.
In other action:
- Water Commissioner Clyde Bullers said he has gotten prices for replacing the pumps at the Brush Street pump station. The pumps currently being used are 40 to 50 years old, and new pumps will be more energy efficient, he said. The cost of a new pump is $6,467, and with additional costs for pipes and materials, the cost will be around $7,500 per pump.
- the board approved the authority’s Minimum Municipal Obligation for the Brookville Municipal Authority’s pension plan. For 2021 the cost will be $27,385 for the water department and $32,172 for the sewer department.
- the board approved a transfer of $47,000 to a PLGIT savings account. A transfer is approved each year to prepare for future costs when membranes have to be replaced.
- accountant Kerry Swineford reported that the audit is nearly complete and he should have a report at the October meeting.
The next meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 13 in the Borough Complex.