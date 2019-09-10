BROOKVILLE — After months of delays, Brookville’s new sewage treatment plant is nearing completion.
Engineer Josh Gunnett told the Brookville Municipal Authority Tuesday afternoon that both Global Heavy Corporation and Westmoreland Electric are 99 percent complete. Global Heavy is doing the general construction, with Westmoreland doing the electrical work in the plant.
Because the project is significantly behind schedule, the authority has accumulated additional engineering fees, which will be addressed before final payments are authorized.
Approved for payment this month were invoices in the amount of $78,645.29 to Global Heavy; $218,239.40 to Westmoreland Electric; and $17,167 to engineers Gwin, Dobson & Foreman.
On a brighter note, Gunnett reported the work on the East Main Street sewer and water line replacement project has been progressing quickly. Terra Works began the project August 12. Once a tie-in is made with the sanitary system the sewer work will be completed and the water portion is nearing completion.
Gunnett said there is a possibility that some of the soil on site is contaminated, “but we are waiting for word from the Conservation District.” He said the contractor is trying to reuse on site as much of the soil as possible.
The board approved payment of $224,155.76 to be submitted to DCED for 85 percent reimbursement. The total includes $182,816.10 to Terra Works and $41,339.66 for engineering fees. An additional $17,451 will be paid by the borough for storm sewer work.
In other action:
- the authority announced its intent to award a bid to apparent low bidder Dave Roman Excavating for water and sewer service requested by PennDOT for its new maintenance shed on Route 322. The bid came in at $227,889, higher than the projected $200,000 for the project. The bid will be awarded following final review by the solicitor and engineer, and acceptance by PennDOT.
- a report was given on the work being done on routes 322 and 28 by Thomas Construction. Water commissioner Clyde Bullers said the contractor “has made a very reasonable offer to do some additional work, and to me it is a good deal.”
- Bullers announced the fall hydrant flushing will begin September 27 and continue through October 8. “Residents can expect low pressure and cloudy water on the day flushing takes place” in their neighborhood, Bullers said.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 8 in the Borough Complex.