BROOKVILLE — Customers of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be paying a little more for their water beginning in January.
Tuesday afternoon the Authority approved the 2020 budget for the water and sewer departments, which includes a 5 percent increase for the water department. Member Sam McKinley said the increase will be about 92 cents per month for those paying a minimum bill of 3,000 gallons. For other customers, the average increase will be $1.98 per month.
In reviewing the budgets, revenue for the sewer department is estimated to be $1,671,430, with budgeted expenditures, including special projects, totaling $1,374,212. Principal payments on loans will total $223,574, leaving a balance of $72,643. However, McKinley said that balance “is tentatively spoken for” because a new pick-up truck, which is not in the budget, is needed for the department. “No rate increase is anticipated on this side,” he said.
On the water department side, anticipated revenue is $1,911,765, with budgeted expenses adding up to $1,398,899. Adding $534,852 in payments on the water plant loan leaves a deficit of $21,985.
The new rate schedule will be effective January 1, 2020, and will show up on customers’ bills in February.
Possible grants
Engineer Josh Gunnett reported on several projects.
Gunnett said applications have been submitted for two projects for grants now being offered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The competitive grants are for small water and sewer projects costing between $30,000 and $500,000. The grants would cover 85 percent of the project cost, with a 15 percent match by the BMA.
The local applications are for a drive line and street crossing at a total cost of $463,460, and a portion of the PennDOT routes 322 and 28 project at a cost of $444,100. Engineering fees would be an additional cost.
Gunnett said he does not anticipate hearing anything about the grants until “maybe in July.”
Change order
He presented a change order for approval for the disposal of soils from the East Main Street water and sewer project, completed earlier this year. “They actually gave us a very reasonable price,” he said. The cost of removing the soils is estimated at $8,500, with approximately $5,700 in landfill fees.
Payment request
Gunnett also asked for approval of a payment of $72,682.40 to Dave Roman Excavating for work on the PennDOT shed on Route 322 in Rose Township. Substantial completion was reached on November 20. Final completion is waiting on the final grading and seeding at the site in the spring.
In other action:
- members were reminded of the holiday collection now underway to benefit the Brookville Food Pantry. Items will be collected until the end of this week at the BMA office.
- bids for chemicals for the water and sewer plants for 2020 were opened. The board voted to award the bids to the lowest bidders, contingent upon review of the engineer.
- an executive session was held at the end of the meeting for personnel matters.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in the Borough Complex.