BROCKWAY — While the musical acts on the stage at the 53rd Annual Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July will dazzle the crowds, the work behind the scenes to get them to that stage begins right after the last firework booms the year before.
Susan Freemer spends a whole year putting together the entertainment and is excited that Brockway can offer so many musical acts to appeal to different types of people.
“I do a lot of internet searches,” she explained. “I also listen to bands people say they’ve heard. There’s something for everyone.”
On July 3, the Cavaliers Band will play its selection of Italian-American music. On its website, the band lists numbers like “Gira, e Gira Polka,” “Reginella Campagnola,” and “Mambo Italiano” as well as “Under The Boardwalk” and “Jump, Jive, and Wail.”
The Pittsburgh-based band has traveled around Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, but has also branched out to Kentucky, North Caroline, and Canada. The Cavaliers Band will play on the American Legion Stage at 7 p.m.
“The Cavaliers are very original,” Fremer said. “They mix Italian and American classics, and with the amount of Italian blood we have in our community, this should be fun.”
The next band on the American Legion Stage brings a wide range of original songs and bright clothing. Chase and the Barons is well-known in Pittsburgh. The band self-produced its first album in a cabin in the woods, but then polished it up with Pioneer Records. Their latest album, available on their website, is called “Live Wire Bed Fire.”
“They’re new age and really energetic,” Freemer said of Chase and the Barons.
Chase and the Barons will take the stage at 11:30 a.m. on July 4.
Hayday will play at noon at the 9th Avenue Pavilion. This is a band that plays classic country music. In addition, the Jukebox Band will play the Legion Stage at 1 p.m.
“The Jukebox Band plays all your favorite party songs and rock hits,” Freemer said. “They do all kinds of stuff and are great for all ages.”
At 4:30 p.m., the Official Drumline of the Buffalo Bills will perform in front of the American Legion Stage. They will also take part in the parade. Even though Brockway is solidly in Steeler Country, the Bills’ drummers were anxious to perform.
“They were passing through our area and heard about our celebration,” Freemer said. “They contacted me and asked to be a part of it!”
The big show, however, will take the American Legion Stage at 8 p.m. on July 4. Jackson Gardner, a modern country show, comes from Waynesburg and has a new album available on his website.
“There will be special effects on the stage,” she said. “As far as I know, that’s a new thing for the 4th of July in Brockway.”
Gardner taught himself to play the guitar at 14 and mixes country with some rock, blues, and more. He describes himself as a genre bender, focusing on the “truth” of his music.
“His show will be something to see,” Freemer said.
The bands at the Old Fashioned 4th of July are made possible through donations.
“We have a lot of generous donations from local businesses,” Freemer said. “We also send a letter out to residents, and they donate. I get phone calls all the time, people can’t believe that we do these shows for free.”
The music starts July 3 on the American Legion Stage at Taylor Memorial Park in Brockway.