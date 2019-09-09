Stephen King has written about killer pets many times. Kujo often comes to mind when I bring this up, but there are other yarns that King weaved that questioned the logic of bringing an animal into the house.
King, of course, has a pet and loves it to death. It’s a corgi, which he calls a “Thing of Evil” when he posts pictures of it doing incredibly adorable things. Apparently, King’s imagination did not get in the way of his desire for a furry companion.
I’m a year into this pet thing. Our family got a cockapoo we named Ruby. She’s cute, of course. So that’s just one way of gaining our trust. Now, I love Ruby. I do. But I have this feeling that she’s trying to kill me.
First, let’s go back to Stephen King. In “Pet Sematary,” King writes about a possessed cat that tries to find unique ways of killing his owner. In one scene, the cat curls up directly in its owner’s path, causing him to trip and nearly fall down the stairs. It’s this vivid image of a furry stumbling block that has stuck in my mind since getting a dog.
I mean, there’s no way my tiny cockapoo would be anything like Kujo. Kujo was a massive St. Bernard. Ruby is much, much smaller.
Over the summer, I took Ruby out to go to the bathroom. Since she tends to dart after her mortal enemies, birds in this case, I had her on a leash. I was, of course, reading something on my phone and wearing flip-flops when we went out. I was not paying attention to my tiny little pup when a rabbit darted out in her path. Ruby went after it, and she pulled me off-balance, making me crash into the shrubs behind my house. That could have been my distraction and the unreliable footing of the flip-flops, but it could also have been a clandestine murder attempt.
More recently, Ruby left a chew toy on the stairs heading down to the basement. I had a glass in my hand and walked down the stairs, completely oblivious to the toy. I stepped on it, and it popped out from under my foot. I slid down the remaining stairs, somehow managing not to lose the glass I was carrying. I got a few bruises and a nice brush burn out of that one. I somehow activated voice-to-text on my phone on the way down, which recorded the following (punctuation added):
“Ahhhhh! Omigod! Ow! Glass! Andy, are you all right?”
I forget who the text was going to. I think it was my mom, which would have probably freaked her out. I deleted it when I could move again.
I have recovered from that fall, but that wasn’t the end of it. Just yesterday, when I went downstairs to watch something on TV, Ruby followed, stepping on the back of my foot and making me stumble forward. Fortunately, I grabbed the railing.
Now I know what you’re thinking. This is all normal when you have an animal in the house. And you’re probably right. But I recently read a story where a woman was pecked to death by a chicken. Can we afford to be so blasé? Can we really allow cuteness or, in the case of the chicken, tastiness, to lull us into a false sense of security?
Yeah, so Ruby’s curled up at my feet right now, sleeping adorably. But she could be plotting my demise. I suppose only time will tell.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and paranoid pet owner.