REYNOLDSVILLE — Hummingbird Speedway held its opener on Saturday night with a total of 62 cars in attendance.
Feature winners included: Zach Myers, of Knox, in the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models; Bruce Hartzfeld, of Stump Creek, in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks; Chris Farrell, of Clearfield, in the BWP Bats Late Models, Raven Fuller, of Luthersburg, in the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks and Zach Lennox, of Brockway, in the Aaron’s of DuBois Front-Wheel Drive Four-Cylinders.
The Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models kicked off the feature action with Zach Myers and Doug Surra leading the way in the 20-lap main.
Myers would lead all 20 laps on his way to picking up the feature win. Fenton, Surra, Nick Erskine, and Jim Challingsworth rounded out the top 5. Surra, Myers and Erskine won the heat races.
The Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks were next on the speedway for their 20-lap feature event with Bruce Hartzfeld and newcomer Pat Fielding taking the opening green flag. Hartzfeld would go on to lead the rest of the way and pick up the feature win.
Rich Howell, Dave Shagla Jr., Darr Diegelman, and Mike Miller rounded out the top 5. Shagla Jr., Miller and Fielding won the heat races.
The BWP Bats Late Models were next on the track for their 25-lap feature race with Dan Smeal and newcomer Brandon Groters leading the field to the opening green flag.
On what ultimately would be the final restart of the race, Chris Farrell jumped out to the lead as Scott Alvetro challenged Billy Dickson for second in the closing laps.
Alvetro was able to get around Dickson for second on the last lap as Farrell went on to pick up the feature win. Alvetro, Dickson, Groters, and Smeal rounded out the top 5. Farrell and Bill Davis won the heat races.
The Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks were next to hit the track for their 15-lap feature event with newcomer Sam McAdams and Andy Frey leading the field to the opening green flag. McAdams checked out as Rich Anderson battled with Frey for second.
The battle continued as a number of laps clicked away until Frey spun out in turn two bringing out another caution. McAdams pulled away from Frey and never looked back on his way to claiming the checkered flag.
However, after post-race tech inspection, it was found that the cars of McAdams and Frey both had minor violations which led to them being disqualified. That gave the win to Fuller with Anderson, Dustin Bennett, Jenna Pfaff, and McAdams rounding out the top 5. McAdams won the lone heat race.
The Aaron’s of DuBois Front-Wheel Drive Four-Cylinders were next to come out on track for their 12-lap feature race to finish up the evening of racing. Zach Lennox and John Campisano led the field to the opening green flag. Lennox jumped out to the early lead on the initial start but Campisano quickly charged by him to take the lead. The race reached the halfway mark and it was still Campisano over Lennox and Eric Luzier.
A couple laps later, Campisano’s car began to billow smoke going down the backstretch and forced him to pit giving the lead to Lennox with Luzier second and Randy Albert in the third spot.
Lennox led the remaining four laps on his way to picking up the feature win. Luzier, Albert, Daniel Clark, and Timothy Maines rounded out the top 5. Luzier and Campisano won the heat races.
Racing continues next Saturday evening with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. and racing at 7.
